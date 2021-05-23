Bugün hangi maçlar var? 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları

23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar sorusuna cevap arayan ve tv başına geçenler haberimiz size göre... Peki bugün hangi maçlar var? İşte 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları...

Bugün hangi maçlar var? 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları

23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, futbol severler için ekranlara getiriliyor. Güzel paslar, çalımlar, enfes goller, kurtarışlar, driplinglerin olduğu futbol maçlarını izlemek isteyenler bugünkü maçlar için tv karşısına geçiyor...  Bugünkü maçların, günün maçlarının yayın bilgileri haberimizde...

Stadyumlardan evlerimize taşınan futbol... Milyonlarca insanı peşinden sürükleyen futbol kulüpleri... İtalya Serie A'dan İngiltere Premier Lig'e, Almanya Bundesliga'dan, İspanya La Liga'ya, Fransa Ligue One'dan Hollanda Eredivisie'ye kadar ve tabiki ülkemizden günün maçları tv kanallarınca yayınlanıyor...

İşte 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları yayın bilgileri...

00:45
Libertad - Sol De America
Paraguay 1. Ligi - Apertura
Bilyoner TV

01:00
Chicago Fire - Miami FC
MLS
Bilyoner TV

01:00
Santiago Wanderers - O'Higgins
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV

02:00
Indy Eleven - Sporting Kansas 2
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

02:00
Pittsburgh RH - Charlotte Independence
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

02:00
Orlando City - Toronto
MLS
Bilyoner TV

02:30
Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

02:30
Louisville City - San Diego Loyal
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

02:30
New York City - Columbus Crew
MLS
Bilyoner TV

03:00
FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
MLS
Bilyoner TV

03:00
NE Revolution - NY Red Bulls
MLS
Bilyoner TV

03:30
San Antonio - Birmingham Legion
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

03:30
Union Espanola - Universidad Catolica
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV

04:00
Cruz Azul - Pachuca
Meksika Premier Ligi - Clausura
Bilyoner TV

04:00
Houston Dynamo - Vancouver W.Caps
MLS
Bilyoner TV

04:30
El Paso Locomotive - Rio Grande
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

05:00
Orange County - Sacramento Republic
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

05:00
SJ Earthquakes - Kansas City
MLS
Bilyoner TV

05:30
Phoenix Rising - Las Vegas Lights
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

05:30
Los Angeles FC - Colorado Rapids
MLS
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Albirex Niigata - Kyoto
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Chiba - Machida
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Kanazawa - Kusatsu
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Kitakyushu - Omiya Ardija
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Mito - Kofu
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Okayama - V Varen Nagasaki
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

08:00
Tochigi - Yamaga
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

09:00
Cerezo Osaka - Hiroshima
Japonya J.League
Bilyoner TV

09:00
Verdy - Iwata
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV

09:05
Sydney FC - WS Wanderers
Avustralya A Ligi
My FootbALL Youtube, Bein Sports 4

10:30
Gwangju - Suwon
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV

11:10
Melbourne Victory - Adelaide United
Avustralya A Ligi
My FootbALL Youtube, Bein Sports 4

12:30
Geylang - Albirex Niigata
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube

12:30
Tanjong Pagar - Balestier Khalsa
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube

13:00
Daegu - Jeonbuk
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV

13:00
Gangwon - FC Seoul
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV

13:15
Perth Glory - Macarthur Bulls
Avustralya A Ligi
My FootbALL Youtube, Bein Sports 3

13:15
Feyenoord - Utrecht
Hollanda Eredivisie
Bilyoner TV

14:00
Gais - Helsingborg
İsveç Superettan
Bilyoner TV

14:00
Östersunds - Brage
İsveç Superettan
Bilyoner TV

14:30
Morecambe - Tranmare
İngiltere EFL League 2 Play-Off
Bein Sports 4Bilyoner TV

15:00
Hobro - Vendsyssel
Danimarka 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

15:30
Cerro Porteno - 12 de Octubre
Paraguay 1. Ligi - Apertura
Bilyoner TV

16:00
Halmstads - Degerfors
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV

16:00
Kalmar - Hammarby
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV

16:00
Inter - Udinese
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3, CBC Sport

16:00
Falkenbergs - Vasalunds
İsveç Superettan
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Erzgebirge Aue - Osnabruck
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Bochum - Sandhausen
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Greuther Fürth - Düsseldorf
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Hamburg - Braunschweig
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Hannover 96 - Nurnberg
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Heidenheim - Karlsruhe
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Holstein Kiel - Darmstadt 98
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Jahn Regensburg - St. Pauli
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

16:30
Wurzburger Kickers - Paderborn
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV

17:00
Final
Ampute Futbol Şampiyonlar Ligi
TRT Spor 2, TRT Spor Yıldız

18:00
Arsenal - Brighton
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok

18:00
Aston Villa - Chelsea
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport

18:00
Fulham - Newcastle
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
Yayın Yok

18:00
Leeds United - WBA
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok

18:00
Leicester City - Tottenham
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport

18:00
Liverpool - Crystal Palace
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport

18:00
Manchester City - Everton
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport

18:00
Sheffield Utd - Burnley
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok

18:00
West Ham - Southampton
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok

18:00
Wolverhampton - Manchester Utd
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok

18:00
Bohemians 1905 - Sparta Prag
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Brno - Opava
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Ceske Budejovice - Slovacko
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Jablonec - Slavia Prag
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Karvina - Teplice
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Viktoria Plzen - Banik Ostrava
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Pribram - Pardubice
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Sigma Olomouc - Mlada Boleslav
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:00
Fastav Zlin - Slovan Liberec
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Djurgarden - Göteborg
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Hacken - Varbergs
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Jaro - VPS
Finlandiya 2. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Mikkeli - TPS Turku
Finlandiya 2. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Mariehamn - Haka
Finlandiya Veikkausliiga
Bilyoner TV

18:30
Oulu - HIFK Helsinki
Finlandiya Veikkausliiga
Bilyoner TV

19:00
Huancayo - Sport Boys
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV

19:00
NAC Breda - NEC Nijmegen
Hollanda Eredivisie
Bilyoner TV

19:00
Aalesund - KFUM Oslo
Norveç 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV

19:30
Granada - Getafe
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart, CBC Sport, Smart Spor HD

19:30
Antwerp - Anderlecht
Belçika Pro League Play Off
Tivibu Spor 2

19:30
Club Brugge - Genk
Belçika Pro League Play Off
Tivibu Spor

19:30
Melipilla - Antofagasta
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV

20:30
Forest Green - Newport
İngiltere EFL League 2 Play-Off
Bein Sports beIN Connect

21:00
Charleston - New York RB 2
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

21:45
Atalanta - Milan
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3, CBC Sport

21:45
Bologna - Juventus
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4

21:45
Napoli - Verona
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports Max 1Bilyoner TV

21:45
Sassuolo - Lazio
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports beIN Connect

21:45
Spezia - Roma
İtalya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

21:45
Torino - Benevento
İtalya Serie A
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Angers - Lille
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 2

22:00
Brest - PSG
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 1

22:00
Lens - Monaco
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports Max 2

22:00
Lyon - Nice
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect

22:00
Metz - Marsilya
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect

22:00
Nantes - Montpellier
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect

22:00
Reims - Bordeaux
Fransa Ligue 1
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Rennes - Nimes
Fransa Ligue 1
Bilyoner TV

22:00
St. Etienne - JDA Dijon
Fransa Ligue 1
Bilyoner TV

22:00
Strasbourg - Lorient
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect

22:00
Sevilla - Alaves
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus, Spor Smart, Smart Spor HD

22:00
Huachipato - Colo Colo
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV

22:15
Cittadella - Venezia
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV

22:30
Atlanta United 2 - Memphis 901
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube

23:30
AD Cantolao - Ayacucho
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV

23:30
Melgar - Cienciano
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV

23:30
U. Deportes - Carlos Mannucci
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV

23:30
San Martin - Municipal
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV

23:30
Seattle Sounders - Atlanta United
MLS
Bilyoner TV

