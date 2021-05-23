Bugün hangi maçlar var? 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları
23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar sorusuna cevap arayan ve tv başına geçenler haberimiz size göre... Peki bugün hangi maçlar var? İşte 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları...
23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, futbol severler için ekranlara getiriliyor. Güzel paslar, çalımlar, enfes goller, kurtarışlar, driplinglerin olduğu futbol maçlarını izlemek isteyenler bugünkü maçlar için tv karşısına geçiyor... Bugünkü maçların, günün maçlarının yayın bilgileri haberimizde...
Stadyumlardan evlerimize taşınan futbol... Milyonlarca insanı peşinden sürükleyen futbol kulüpleri... İtalya Serie A'dan İngiltere Premier Lig'e, Almanya Bundesliga'dan, İspanya La Liga'ya, Fransa Ligue One'dan Hollanda Eredivisie'ye kadar ve tabiki ülkemizden günün maçları tv kanallarınca yayınlanıyor...
İşte 23 Mayıs Pazar bugünkü maçlar, günün maçları yayın bilgileri...
00:45
Libertad - Sol De America
Paraguay 1. Ligi - Apertura
Bilyoner TV
01:00
Chicago Fire - Miami FC
MLS
Bilyoner TV
01:00
Santiago Wanderers - O'Higgins
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV
02:00
Indy Eleven - Sporting Kansas 2
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
02:00
Pittsburgh RH - Charlotte Independence
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
02:00
Orlando City - Toronto
MLS
Bilyoner TV
02:30
Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
02:30
Louisville City - San Diego Loyal
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
02:30
New York City - Columbus Crew
MLS
Bilyoner TV
03:00
FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
MLS
Bilyoner TV
03:00
NE Revolution - NY Red Bulls
MLS
Bilyoner TV
03:30
San Antonio - Birmingham Legion
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
03:30
Union Espanola - Universidad Catolica
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV
04:00
Cruz Azul - Pachuca
Meksika Premier Ligi - Clausura
Bilyoner TV
04:00
Houston Dynamo - Vancouver W.Caps
MLS
Bilyoner TV
04:30
El Paso Locomotive - Rio Grande
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
05:00
Orange County - Sacramento Republic
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
05:00
SJ Earthquakes - Kansas City
MLS
Bilyoner TV
05:30
Phoenix Rising - Las Vegas Lights
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
05:30
Los Angeles FC - Colorado Rapids
MLS
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Albirex Niigata - Kyoto
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Chiba - Machida
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Kanazawa - Kusatsu
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Kitakyushu - Omiya Ardija
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Mito - Kofu
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Okayama - V Varen Nagasaki
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
08:00
Tochigi - Yamaga
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
09:00
Cerezo Osaka - Hiroshima
Japonya J.League
Bilyoner TV
09:00
Verdy - Iwata
Japonya J2 Ligi
Bilyoner TV
09:05
Sydney FC - WS Wanderers
Avustralya A Ligi
My FootbALL Youtube, Bein Sports 4
10:30
Gwangju - Suwon
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV
11:10
Melbourne Victory - Adelaide United
Avustralya A Ligi
My FootbALL Youtube, Bein Sports 4
12:30
Geylang - Albirex Niigata
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube
12:30
Tanjong Pagar - Balestier Khalsa
Singapur Premier Ligi
1 Play Sports Youtube
13:00
Daegu - Jeonbuk
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV
13:00
Gangwon - FC Seoul
Güney Kore K-League
Bilyoner TV
13:15
Perth Glory - Macarthur Bulls
Avustralya A Ligi
My FootbALL Youtube, Bein Sports 3
13:15
Feyenoord - Utrecht
Hollanda Eredivisie
Bilyoner TV
14:00
Gais - Helsingborg
İsveç Superettan
Bilyoner TV
14:00
Östersunds - Brage
İsveç Superettan
Bilyoner TV
14:30
Morecambe - Tranmare
İngiltere EFL League 2 Play-Off
Bein Sports 4Bilyoner TV
15:00
Hobro - Vendsyssel
Danimarka 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
15:30
Cerro Porteno - 12 de Octubre
Paraguay 1. Ligi - Apertura
Bilyoner TV
16:00
Halmstads - Degerfors
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV
16:00
Kalmar - Hammarby
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV
16:00
Inter - Udinese
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3, CBC Sport
16:00
Falkenbergs - Vasalunds
İsveç Superettan
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Erzgebirge Aue - Osnabruck
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Bochum - Sandhausen
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Greuther Fürth - Düsseldorf
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Hamburg - Braunschweig
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Hannover 96 - Nurnberg
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Heidenheim - Karlsruhe
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Holstein Kiel - Darmstadt 98
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Jahn Regensburg - St. Pauli
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
16:30
Wurzburger Kickers - Paderborn
Almanya Bundesliga 2
Bilyoner TV
17:00
Final
Ampute Futbol Şampiyonlar Ligi
TRT Spor 2, TRT Spor Yıldız
18:00
Arsenal - Brighton
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok
18:00
Aston Villa - Chelsea
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport
18:00
Fulham - Newcastle
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
Yayın Yok
18:00
Leeds United - WBA
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok
18:00
Leicester City - Tottenham
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport
18:00
Liverpool - Crystal Palace
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport
18:00
Manchester City - Everton
İngiltere Premier Lig Konferans Yayın
S Sport Plus, S Sport
18:00
Sheffield Utd - Burnley
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok
18:00
West Ham - Southampton
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok
18:00
Wolverhampton - Manchester Utd
İngiltere Premier Lig
Yayın Yok
18:00
Bohemians 1905 - Sparta Prag
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Brno - Opava
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Ceske Budejovice - Slovacko
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Jablonec - Slavia Prag
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Karvina - Teplice
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Viktoria Plzen - Banik Ostrava
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Pribram - Pardubice
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Sigma Olomouc - Mlada Boleslav
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:00
Fastav Zlin - Slovan Liberec
Çekya 1.Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Djurgarden - Göteborg
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Hacken - Varbergs
İsveç Allsvenskan
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Jaro - VPS
Finlandiya 2. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Mikkeli - TPS Turku
Finlandiya 2. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Mariehamn - Haka
Finlandiya Veikkausliiga
Bilyoner TV
18:30
Oulu - HIFK Helsinki
Finlandiya Veikkausliiga
Bilyoner TV
19:00
Huancayo - Sport Boys
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV
19:00
NAC Breda - NEC Nijmegen
Hollanda Eredivisie
Bilyoner TV
19:00
Aalesund - KFUM Oslo
Norveç 1. Ligi
Bilyoner TV
19:30
Granada - Getafe
İspanya La Liga
Spor Smart, CBC Sport, Smart Spor HD
19:30
Antwerp - Anderlecht
Belçika Pro League Play Off
Tivibu Spor 2
19:30
Club Brugge - Genk
Belçika Pro League Play Off
Tivibu Spor
19:30
Melipilla - Antofagasta
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV
20:30
Forest Green - Newport
İngiltere EFL League 2 Play-Off
Bein Sports beIN Connect
21:00
Charleston - New York RB 2
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
21:45
Atalanta - Milan
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 3, CBC Sport
21:45
Bologna - Juventus
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports 4
21:45
Napoli - Verona
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports Max 1Bilyoner TV
21:45
Sassuolo - Lazio
İtalya Serie A
Bein Sports beIN Connect
21:45
Spezia - Roma
İtalya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
21:45
Torino - Benevento
İtalya Serie A
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Angers - Lille
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 2
22:00
Brest - PSG
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports 1
22:00
Lens - Monaco
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports Max 2
22:00
Lyon - Nice
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect
22:00
Metz - Marsilya
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect
22:00
Nantes - Montpellier
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect
22:00
Reims - Bordeaux
Fransa Ligue 1
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Rennes - Nimes
Fransa Ligue 1
Bilyoner TV
22:00
St. Etienne - JDA Dijon
Fransa Ligue 1
Bilyoner TV
22:00
Strasbourg - Lorient
Fransa Ligue 1
Bein Sports beIN Connect
22:00
Sevilla - Alaves
İspanya La Liga
S Sport Plus, Spor Smart, Smart Spor HD
22:00
Huachipato - Colo Colo
Şili Primera Ligi
Bilyoner TV
22:15
Cittadella - Venezia
İtalya Serie B
Bilyoner TV
22:30
Atlanta United 2 - Memphis 901
ABD USL Championship
USL Championship Youtube
23:30
AD Cantolao - Ayacucho
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV
23:30
Melgar - Cienciano
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV
23:30
U. Deportes - Carlos Mannucci
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV
23:30
San Martin - Municipal
Peru Primera-Apertura
Bilyoner TV
23:30
Seattle Sounders - Atlanta United
MLS
Bilyoner TV
